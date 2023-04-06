Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 6, 2023 : AMC, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, AI, QQQ, TSLL, IFRX, BBAI, AA, PLTR, LYG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -53.56 to 12,913.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,638,388 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.59 at $4.64, with 4,508,357 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 257.78% of the target price of $1.8.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.25 at $26.64, with 2,951,436 shares traded. This represents a 65.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.29 at $31.13, with 2,718,824 shares traded. This represents a 6.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.16 at $183.36, with 1,727,615 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.22% of the target price of $223.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +0.2415 at $21.33, with 725,583 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 133.32% of the target price of $16.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.95 at $314.97, with 627,049 shares traded. This represents a 23.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2 at $10.60, with 600,365 shares traded. This represents a 128.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is -0.41 at $5.69, with 523,247 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.04 at $2.24, with 480,780 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 49.78% of the target price of $4.5.



Alcoa Corporation (AA) is +0.17 at $39.60, with 467,303 shares traded. AA's current last sale is 78.42% of the target price of $50.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.06 at $8.04, with 446,805 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 100.5% of the target price of $8.



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is +0.03 at $2.40, with 383,903 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $3.

