Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 6, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TLRY, TWTR, QQQ, DIDI, CL, NIO, NVDA, DHI, DELL, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -236.29 to 14,584.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,788,601 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.56 at $35.33, with 3,478,365 shares traded. This represents a 25.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.64 at $54.84, with 2,946,224 shares traded. This represents a 38.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.55 at $7.58, with 2,255,376 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tilray Acquires Breckenridge Distillery; Shares Gain



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -1.19 at $49.79, with 1,844,459 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 84.39% of the target price of $59.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.45 at $355.65, with 1,507,847 shares traded. This represents a 12.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.05 at $2.70, with 1,341,483 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 17.31% of the target price of $15.6.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -0.14 at $77.31, with 1,325,817 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 86.87% of the target price of $89.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.68 at $21.79, with 1,264,502 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -10.3128 at $249.00, with 1,194,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is -0.55 at $73.50, with 1,144,707 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -0.66 at $48.00, with 1,142,512 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.49 at $172.57, with 974,506 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

