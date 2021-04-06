Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 6, 2021 : VIAC, RMO, SQQQ, NOK, AAPL, CS, NIO, MT, QQQ, AMC, EBON, TQQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 5.7 to 13,603.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,634,564 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -1 at $41.90, with 1,997,525 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 86.39% of the target price of $48.5.
Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) is +1.09 at $9.11, with 1,745,613 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $11.68, with 1,145,214 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.0301 at $4.02, with 1,109,955 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 82.88% of the target price of $4.85.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.55 at $126.45, with 702,151 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.04 at $10.91, with 675,288 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 90.92% of the target price of $12.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.38 at $38.93, with 623,750 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.88% of the target price of $60.
ArcelorMittal (MT) is -0.73 at $29.56, with 565,102 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.19 at $331.24, with 546,853 shares traded. This represents a 75.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.01 at $10.60, with 538,553 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 235.56% of the target price of $4.5.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is -0.11 at $6.24, with 448,707 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.15 at $101.81, with 429,361 shares traded. This represents a 339.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.
