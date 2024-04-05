Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 5, 2024 : CADL, GCTS, SQQQ, TARA, TQQQ, SWAV, IBIT, NIO, PLTR, SMR, F, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 91.74 to 17,970.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 59,707,673 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL) is +1.1 at $7.50, with 7,671,125 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS) is +5.93 at $11.66, with 4,425,611 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $11.01, with 3,236,299 shares traded. This represents a 9.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) is +0.83 at $4.85, with 1,837,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TARA is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6102 at $58.43, with 1,678,300 shares traded. This represents a 132.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) is +5.11 at $325.10, with 1,515,821 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SWAV is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -0.98 at $38.10, with 1,305,679 shares traded. This represents a 73.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.53, with 528,288 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.13% of the target price of $6.85.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.17 at $22.65, with 509,257 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 113.25% of the target price of $20.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.27 at $6.43, with 344,444 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 80.38% of the target price of $8.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.11 at $13.32, with 174,068 shares traded. F's current last sale is 102.46% of the target price of $13.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.11 at $15.17, with 164,220 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.