Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 5, 2023 : IFRX, TQQQ, SQQQ, IONQ, TSLA, PLTR, ESGU, NIR, AI, KO, AMC, ABBV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.62 to 13,083.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,948,532 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is +0.69 at $4.46, with 2,387,224 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $27.73, with 2,226,006 shares traded. This represents a 72.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $29.95, with 1,990,796 shares traded. This represents a 2.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.37 at $7.44, with 1,458,851 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 82.67% of the target price of $9.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.2 at $192.78, with 1,321,348 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.45% of the target price of $223.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.51 at $8.86, with 1,061,517 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 110.75% of the target price of $8.



iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is -0.22 at $89.92, with 974,341 shares traded. This represents a 16.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Near Intelligence, Inc. (NIR) is -0.37 at $3.33, with 973,369 shares traded.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -0.6501 at $24.30, with 753,408 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 151.87% of the target price of $16.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.04 at $62.25, with 640,907 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.07 at $3.98, with 601,825 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 221.11% of the target price of $1.8.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -0.44 at $159.34, with 601,597 shares traded. ABBV's current last sale is 97.75% of the target price of $163.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.