Pre-Market
IFRX

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 5, 2023 : IFRX, TQQQ, SQQQ, IONQ, TSLA, PLTR, ESGU, NIR, AI, KO, AMC, ABBV

April 05, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.62 to 13,083.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,948,532 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is +0.69 at $4.46, with 2,387,224 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $27.73, with 2,226,006 shares traded. This represents a 72.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $29.95, with 1,990,796 shares traded. This represents a 2.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.37 at $7.44, with 1,458,851 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 82.67% of the target price of $9.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.2 at $192.78, with 1,321,348 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.45% of the target price of $223.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.51 at $8.86, with 1,061,517 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 110.75% of the target price of $8.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is -0.22 at $89.92, with 974,341 shares traded. This represents a 16.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NIR) is -0.37 at $3.33, with 973,369 shares traded.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -0.6501 at $24.30, with 753,408 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 151.87% of the target price of $16.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.04 at $62.25, with 640,907 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.07 at $3.98, with 601,825 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 221.11% of the target price of $1.8.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -0.44 at $159.34, with 601,597 shares traded. ABBV's current last sale is 97.75% of the target price of $163.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

IFRX
TQQQ
SQQQ
IONQ
TSLA
PLTR
ESGU
NIR
AI
KO
AMC
ABB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.