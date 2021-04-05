Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 5, 2021 : AMC, NNOX, EBON, CDTX, PLTR, TSLA, NIO, GME, SQQQ, AAL, SOS, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 108.51 to 13,438.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,991,131 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.35 at $9.71, with 2,687,024 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 242.75% of the target price of $4.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX) is +27.87 at $69.20, with 2,304,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NNOX is in the "buy range".

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.6 at $7.63, with 1,820,588 shares traded.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) is +0.39 at $3.09, with 1,591,658 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDTX is in the "strong buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.81 at $23.88, with 1,391,663 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 159.2% of the target price of $15.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +47.45 at $709.20, with 1,346,455 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 105.07% of the target price of $675.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.04 at $40.70, with 1,049,995 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.83% of the target price of $60.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -25.45 at $166.00, with 994,291 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 614.81% of the target price of $27.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.18 at $12.26, with 979,798 shares traded. This represents a 4.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.6 at $24.46, with 802,876 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 188.15% of the target price of $13.

SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.16 at $4.98, with 791,744 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.2 at $12.37, with 576,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

