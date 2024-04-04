Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 4, 2024 : HWH, TVGN, CADL, TLRY, SQQQ, LUNR, PLTR, RELX, NIO, BORR, F, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 108.21 to 18,268.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,301,304 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



HWH International Inc. (HWH) is +0.8 at $2.37, with 7,642,819 shares traded.



Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) is +2.4101 at $5.03, with 6,775,847 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL) is +0.44 at $2.12, with 2,834,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CADL is in the "strong buy range".



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.0501 at $2.90, with 2,713,522 shares traded.TLRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/9/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $10.48, with 1,941,739 shares traded. This represents a 4.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +0.42 at $6.40, with 1,727,722 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.86 at $23.56, with 1,721,533 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 117.8% of the target price of $20.



RELX PLC (RELX) is -0.32 at $41.85, with 804,261 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RELX is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $4.53, with 509,198 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.13% of the target price of $6.85.



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is -0.31 at $5.95, with 345,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BORR is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.2201 at $13.87, with 319,386 shares traded. F's current last sale is 106.69% of the target price of $13.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.17 at $6.27, with 316,327 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 78.38% of the target price of $8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.