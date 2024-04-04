News & Insights

Pre-Market
HWH

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 4, 2024 : HWH, TVGN, CADL, TLRY, SQQQ, LUNR, PLTR, RELX, NIO, BORR, F, SMR

April 04, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 108.21 to 18,268.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,301,304 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

HWH International Inc. (HWH) is +0.8 at $2.37, with 7,642,819 shares traded.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) is +2.4101 at $5.03, with 6,775,847 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL) is +0.44 at $2.12, with 2,834,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CADL is in the "strong buy range".

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.0501 at $2.90, with 2,713,522 shares traded.TLRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/9/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $10.48, with 1,941,739 shares traded. This represents a 4.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +0.42 at $6.40, with 1,727,722 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.86 at $23.56, with 1,721,533 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 117.8% of the target price of $20.

RELX PLC (RELX) is -0.32 at $41.85, with 804,261 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RELX is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $4.53, with 509,198 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.13% of the target price of $6.85.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is -0.31 at $5.95, with 345,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BORR is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.2201 at $13.87, with 319,386 shares traded. F's current last sale is 106.69% of the target price of $13.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.17 at $6.27, with 316,327 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 78.38% of the target price of $8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

HWH
TVGN
CADL
TLRY
SQQQ
LUNR
PLTR
RELX
NIO
BORR
F
SM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.