Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 4, 2023 : AMC, BFLY, TQQQ, SQQQ, INTC, TSLA, BBAI, QCOM, NOGN, ANVS, ZIM, FCX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.02 to 13,188.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,674,985 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.29 at $3.82, with 8,744,749 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 212.22% of the target price of $1.8.



Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) is +0.4101 at $2.28, with 4,470,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BFLY is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $28.36, with 3,876,550 shares traded. This represents a 76.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3 at $29.26, with 2,225,404 shares traded. This represents a -.1% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.16 at $33.05, with 2,219,868 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 118.04% of the target price of $28.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.007 at $196.78, with 1,935,478 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 88.24% of the target price of $223.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $3.25, with 944,759 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 72.22% of the target price of $4.5.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is +0.61 at $125.35, with 825,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



Nogin, Inc. (NOGN) is -3.21 at $3.30, with 778,663 shares traded. NOGN's current last sale is 33% of the target price of $10.



Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is -0.44 at $11.65, with 705,430 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ANVS is in the "strong buy range".



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +0.58 at $17.65, with 668,590 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 66.6% of the target price of $26.5.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.12 at $41.08, with 605,440 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 87.4% of the target price of $47.

