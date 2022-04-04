Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 4, 2022 : TWTR, DIDI, SPI, MRVL, BBVA, VZ, NIO, TQQQ, T, CLVS, AMD, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.35 to 14,902.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,117,828 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +7.96 at $47.27, with 12,394,707 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 80.12% of the target price of $59.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.205 at $3.03, with 5,431,851 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 19.39% of the target price of $15.6.



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +0.82 at $3.66, with 3,170,272 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPI is in the "strong buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +0.33 at $71.40, with 2,235,411 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -0.04 at $5.72, with 2,188,492 shares traded.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $52.15, with 2,135,797 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. VZ's current last sale is 89.15% of the target price of $58.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.34 at $23.27, with 1,741,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6 at $58.53, with 1,468,994 shares traded. This represents a 47.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $24.01, with 1,113,100 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.03% of the target price of $30.



Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +0.11 at $2.61, with 980,694 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 65.25% of the target price of $4.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.56 at $108.75, with 949,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.34 at $33.44, with 896,822 shares traded. This represents a 18.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

