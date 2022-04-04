Pre-Market
TWTR

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 4, 2022 : TWTR, DIDI, SPI, MRVL, BBVA, VZ, NIO, TQQQ, T, CLVS, AMD, SQQQ

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.35 to 14,902.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,117,828 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +7.96 at $47.27, with 12,394,707 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 80.12% of the target price of $59.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.205 at $3.03, with 5,431,851 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 19.39% of the target price of $15.6.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +0.82 at $3.66, with 3,170,272 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPI is in the "strong buy range".

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +0.33 at $71.40, with 2,235,411 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -0.04 at $5.72, with 2,188,492 shares traded.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $52.15, with 2,135,797 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. VZ's current last sale is 89.15% of the target price of $58.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.34 at $23.27, with 1,741,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6 at $58.53, with 1,468,994 shares traded. This represents a 47.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $24.01, with 1,113,100 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.03% of the target price of $30.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +0.11 at $2.61, with 980,694 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 65.25% of the target price of $4.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.56 at $108.75, with 949,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.34 at $33.44, with 896,822 shares traded. This represents a 18.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR DIDI SPI MRVL BBVA VZ NIO TQQQ T CLVS AMD
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular