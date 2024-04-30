Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 30, 2024 : INTC, VTRS, TSLL, NIO, SOFI, PYPL, TSLA, AON, VZIO, TEVA, MMM, NVO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -68.41 to 17,714.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 91,354,335 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.11 at $31.25, with 7,538,113 shares traded.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.02 at $11.80, with 6,491,685 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.5 at $8.86, with 3,999,689 shares traded. This represents a 79.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.17 at $4.77, with 3,489,803 shares traded.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.075 at $6.97, with 3,215,358 shares traded.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +2.91 at $69.90, with 2,891,407 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Post 65% Decline, What’s Ahead for PayPal Stock?



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.0508 at $189.00, with 2,745,666 shares traded.



Aon plc (AON) is +7.635 at $288.00, with 1,681,176 shares traded.



VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is -0.25 at $10.55, with 567,912 shares traded.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -0.11 at $13.99, with 459,002 shares traded.



3M Company (MMM) is +5.61 at $97.77, with 369,630 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: 3M Concludes Divestment of Dinac Business; Shares Rise



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.63 at $129.51, with 364,801 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

