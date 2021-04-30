Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 30, 2021 : MVIS, NOK, SQQQ, NIO, AAPL, TWTR, F, QQQ, FISV, CLOV, PLTR, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -100.75 to 13,869.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,390,219 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -4.55 at $13.45, with 3,488,657 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.08 at $4.75, with 3,117,374 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 101.06% of the target price of $4.7.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.21 at $10.89, with 1,317,241 shares traded. This represents a 4.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.47 at $37.52, with 1,175,257 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.53% of the target price of $60.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.5 at $131.98, with 998,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -8.19 at $56.90, with 969,411 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. TWTR's current last sale is 77.95% of the target price of $73.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.03 at $11.29, with 932,787 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.26 at $337.96, with 601,730 shares traded. This represents a 60.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is -4.01 at $118.25, with 564,746 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FISV is in the "buy range".



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.32 at $9.85, with 407,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.4501 at $22.92, with 307,544 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 120.63% of the target price of $19.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.08 at $10.12, with 270,223 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.15 per share, which represents a -222 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

