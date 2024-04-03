News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 3, 2024 : T, VNDA, SQQQ, MU, TSLA, TQQQ, NIO, LGVC, ORCL, PFE, VZ, KVUE

April 03, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -57.24 to 18,064.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 86,664,611 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.07 at $17.59, with 5,380,753 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is +0.97 at $4.88, with 3,247,413 shares traded. VNDA's current last sale is 114.82% of the target price of $4.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $10.79, with 2,904,712 shares traded. This represents a 7.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.8708 at $121.88, with 1,369,854 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.98 at $164.65, with 1,287,434 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 84.44% of the target price of $195.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.54 at $59.74, with 1,259,644 shares traded. This represents a 137.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.09 at $4.45, with 1,031,340 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.96% of the target price of $6.85.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVC) is +9.0208 at $19.82, with 853,068 shares traded.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -0.01 at $124.33, with 826,429 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $27.56, with 762,040 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.74% of the target price of $35.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.1399 at $42.68, with 715,461 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 93.8% of the target price of $45.5.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.82, with 651,105 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 86.75% of the target price of $24.

