Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 3, 2023 : TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLL, SOUN, AI, QQQ, NIO, OXY, CCL, BBAI, FRC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -103.32 to 13,078.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,128,053 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -7.31 at $200.15, with 5,097,368 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 89.75% of the target price of $223.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.7 at $30.06, with 3,640,729 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.68 at $27.58, with 3,507,721 shares traded. This represents a 71.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.6601 at $12.13, with 1,335,590 shares traded. This represents a 161.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.03 at $2.73, with 1,134,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "strong buy range".



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +1.33 at $34.90, with 1,099,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.66. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.54 at $318.39, with 1,046,752 shares traded. This represents a 25.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $10.48, with 874,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +3.75 at $66.18, with 724,164 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 96.61% of the target price of $68.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.22 at $9.93, with 645,823 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 99.3% of the target price of $10.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.09 at $2.53, with 563,469 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 56.22% of the target price of $4.5.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -0.1897 at $13.80, with 507,661 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 10.53% of the target price of $131.

