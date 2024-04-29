Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 29, 2024 : NIO, PHG, FCX, PLTR, BABA, SNAP

News & Insights

April 29, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 82.52 to 17,800.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,551,719 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2297 at $4.72, with 1,969,043 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.52% of the target price of $6.25.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is +8.18 at $29.25, with 1,369,072 shares traded. PHG's current last sale is 133.87% of the target price of $21.85.

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.3 at $50.80, with 777,389 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.329 at $22.85, with 584,450 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.2 at $75.75, with 386,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.11 at $14.44, with 345,855 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 111.08% of the target price of $13.

