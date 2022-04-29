Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 29, 2022 : FNCH, DIDI, ZYME, TQQQ, SQQQ, AAPL, NIO, BABA, QQQ, PDD, CTVA, BEKE

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -155.3 to 13,300.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,976,965 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) is +1.4 at $3.50, with 9,259,712 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.33 at $2.14, with 5,325,309 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 13.72% of the target price of $15.6.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is +2.63 at $7.59, with 3,588,951 shares traded.ZYME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.97 per share, which represents a -87 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.24 at $40.82, with 2,474,361 shares traded. This represents a 9.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.25 at $44.60, with 2,396,002 shares traded. This represents a 58.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.13 at $162.51, with 2,014,542 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.8188 at $17.75, with 1,840,712 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +10.94 at $101.85, with 1,813,306 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.17 at $324.84, with 1,120,980 shares traded. This represents a 3.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +6.1 at $44.05, with 1,021,862 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 48.94% of the target price of $90.

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is -0.17 at $57.65, with 989,494 shares traded.CTVA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 79 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +1.69 at $15.00, with 616,162 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 73.17% of the target price of $20.5.

