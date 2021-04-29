Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 29, 2021 : NOK, GRTX, UXIN, AAPL, MVIS, F, ADVM, SQQQ, CCL, AHT, TME, NCLH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 163.42 to 14,065.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,865,272 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.69 at $4.89, with 14,580,943 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is +2.91 at $9.52, with 5,073,486 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRTX is in the "strong buy range".

Uxin Limited (UXIN) is +0.18 at $3.13, with 3,460,851 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.18 at $136.76, with 2,184,468 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -0.22 at $20.77, with 2,025,654 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.47 at $11.96, with 1,401,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) is -5.44 at $4.72, with 1,317,341 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ADVM is 16.0297; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.31 at $10.50, with 1,311,377 shares traded. This represents a -.1% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.17 at $28.97, with 1,169,512 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 96.57% of the target price of $30.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) is +0.04 at $2.53, with 887,216 shares traded.AHT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.75 per share, which represents a -120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.55 at $18.25, with 880,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +1.58 at $31.81, with 713,661 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 127.24% of the target price of $25.

