Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 28, 2023 : SQQQ, AMZN, FRC, SNAP, TQQQ, NOK, PBR, HKD, QQQ, TSLA, INTC, NET

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.66 to 13,119.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,565,195 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.24 at $29.80, with 3,024,839 shares traded. This represents a 2.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -2.82 at $107.00, with 2,824,776 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.3882 at $6.58, with 2,792,685 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 5.87% of the target price of $112.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.84 at $8.66, with 2,305,520 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2199 at $27.47, with 1,765,971 shares traded. This represents a 70.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.04 at $4.14, with 1,038,095 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.3119 at $10.70, with 1,017,543 shares traded.PBR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.89 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +1.22 at $8.00, with 978,346 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.91 at $319.44, with 959,202 shares traded. This represents a 25.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.19 at $160.00, with 870,396 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 76.19% of the target price of $210.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.79 at $31.65, with 795,885 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 109.14% of the target price of $29.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is -14.78 at $44.80, with 687,539 shares traded. NET's current last sale is 68.92% of the target price of $65.

