Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 28, 2022 : AAPL, TQQQ, SQQQ, TDOC, FB, CSX, QQQ, BTU, SAN, PFE, F, TWTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 226.17 to 13,229.53. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,575,862 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.15 at $159.72, with 6,120,951 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Microsoft’s $16B Nuance Communication Acquisition Nears EU Approval – Report



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.99 at $40.03, with 2,338,038 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.59 at $45.87, with 2,298,706 shares traded. This represents a 62.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is -24.87 at $31.12, with 2,168,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TDOC is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is +24.8 at $199.75, with 2,066,336 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $34.48, with 1,590,692 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 86.2% of the target price of $40.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.66 at $322.42, with 1,538,490 shares traded. This represents a 2.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is -5.1 at $21.40, with 1,400,916 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTU is in the "buy range".



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is +0.0471 at $2.95, with 1,177,028 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.17 at $49.91, with 974,273 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.66 per share, which represents a 93 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.24 at $15.09, with 910,340 shares traded. F's current last sale is 81.57% of the target price of $18.5.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.36 at $49.00, with 752,527 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Musk Sells Additional Tesla Shares; Stock Falls 6%

