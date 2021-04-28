Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 28, 2021 : ADMA, MVIS, AMD, GSX, VIAC, DISCA, AAPL, PINS, NIO, SAVE, BP, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -6.31 to 13,953.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,718,056 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is +0.39 at $2.29, with 10,783,718 shares traded.ADMA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -0.07 at $20.09, with 1,630,440 shares traded.MVIS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.02 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +3.59 at $88.80, with 1,200,773 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is +2.55 at $34.54, with 961,858 shares traded.GSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.43 at $42.38, with 906,144 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 86.49% of the target price of $49.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is -2.73 at $36.28, with 897,063 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Discovery, Inc. Launches discovery+ In The U.S. And Announces New Distribution And Platform Agreements



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $134.52, with 727,462 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Apple Reports First Quarter Results



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -9.16 at $68.42, with 712,290 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.46 at $40.75, with 626,030 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is -1.2501 at $35.90, with 525,175 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAVE is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.41 at $25.35, with 518,776 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. BP's current last sale is 90.54% of the target price of $28.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.01 at $10.38, with 515,130 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing® (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal Ring in the United States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.