Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 27, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, FRC, MCRB, META, TSLA, TLRY, NOK, SNAP, NIO, STM, DB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 112.5 to 12,918.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,575,645 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.89 at $26.51, with 3,451,131 shares traded. This represents a 64.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.1 at $31.05, with 2,834,745 shares traded. This represents a 6.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.04 at $5.73, with 2,158,754 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is +0.56 at $6.96, with 1,911,831 shares traded.MCRB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.53 per share, which represents a -61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +25.9 at $235.30, with 1,454,317 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.34 at $153.41, with 1,293,360 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 73.05% of the target price of $210.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.16 at $2.34, with 981,892 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $4.15, with 698,059 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.35 at $10.23, with 460,637 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $7.78, with 329,485 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is -3.19 at $43.09, with 237,670 shares traded. STM's current last sale is 77.64% of the target price of $55.5.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is +0.24 at $10.88, with 237,212 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 89.18% of the target price of $12.2.

