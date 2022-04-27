Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 27, 2022 : LICY, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, TWTR, LCID, AAPL, F, MSFT, NIO, BA, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.1 to 13,047.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,179,078 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is +0.09 at $6.63, with 12,980,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LICY is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $38.23, with 3,426,318 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $48.19, with 3,172,279 shares traded. This represents a 71.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.22 at $317.36, with 2,115,943 shares traded. This represents a .43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.47 at $49.21, with 1,085,408 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.75 at $18.39, with 1,055,224 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.74 at $156.06, with 920,489 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.08 at $14.79, with 905,199 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +8.62 at $278.84, with 890,449 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 77.13% of the target price of $361.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2 at $16.56, with 710,260 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -6.14 at $160.90, with 490,805 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.03 at $17.53, with 444,289 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 79.68% of the target price of $22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.