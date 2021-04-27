Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 27, 2021 : MVIS, GE, BPY, AMC, CCIV, SKLZ, AAPL, SQQQ, AMD, TSLA, BP, NIO
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.05 to 14,057.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,696,935 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is -0.79 at $25.65, with 7,068,016 shares traded.MVIS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.02 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
General Electric Company (GE) is -0.47 at $13.10, with 3,188,794 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: IDC MarketScape Names GE Digital a Leader in Four Worldwide Asset Performance Management Vendor Assessments
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is unchanged at $17.87, with 933,645 shares traded.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.16 at $11.66, with 875,888 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 291.5% of the target price of $4.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -0.01 at $23.86, with 806,484 shares traded.
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is -0.52 at $20.64, with 797,753 shares traded.SKLZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.85 at $135.57, with 721,663 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.99 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $10.51, with 644,804 shares traded. This represents a -.19% decrease from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.74 at $86.15, with 576,013 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -16.5 at $721.70, with 547,800 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.29% of the target price of $712.5.
BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.35 at $25.27, with 510,412 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. Business Wire Reports: Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.43 at $43.05, with 493,472 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021.
