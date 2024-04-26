Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 26, 2024 : SQQQ, NIO, TSLL, TQQQ, SNAP, TSLA, INTC, GOOGL, SLCA, XPEV, PLTR, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 192.96 to 17,623.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,025,628 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.31 at $11.69, with 3,320,114 shares traded. This represents a 16.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2601 at $4.39, with 2,867,902 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.24% of the target price of $6.25.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.06 at $7.28, with 2,250,527 shares traded. This represents a 47.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.36 at $54.21, with 2,115,332 shares traded. This represents a 112.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +2.5309 at $13.93, with 2,059,630 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 107.16% of the target price of $13.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.53 at $169.65, with 1,633,093 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.35% of the target price of $172.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3 at $32.11, with 1,533,000 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 76.45% of the target price of $42.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +17.5 at $173.50, with 1,143,140 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is +2.54 at $15.60, with 776,769 shares traded. SLCA's current last sale is 111.43% of the target price of $14.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.6 at $7.68, with 709,069 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 46.55% of the target price of $16.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.29 at $22.00, with 380,889 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 110% of the target price of $20.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.2 at $25.46, with 369,266 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.56 per share, which represents a 123 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

