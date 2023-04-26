Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 26, 2023 : FRC, INAB, ATVI, TQQQ, SQQQ, MSFT, QQQ, KO, NIO, FSR, LNC, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 171.43 to 12,896.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,651,820 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -1.1 at $7.00, with 15,498,541 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) is +0.14 at $2.05, with 9,638,415 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INAB is in the "strong buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is -8.35 at $78.39, with 8,392,251 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. ATVI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.74 at $25.94, with 4,465,654 shares traded. This represents a 61.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.95 at $31.74, with 4,196,859 shares traded. This represents a 8.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +21.84 at $297.26, with 1,803,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.1 at $313.09, with 1,743,200 shares traded. This represents a 23.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.21 at $63.64, with 1,276,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $8.03, with 766,104 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +0.37 at $5.27, with 639,699 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 39.04% of the target price of $13.5.



Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is +0.07 at $20.52, with 543,588 shares traded. LNC's current last sale is 69.56% of the target price of $29.5.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.15 at $10.31, with 462,020 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.23 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

