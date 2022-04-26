Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 26, 2022 : GMDA, AAPL, TWTR, TQQQ, AVDL, NKTX, RDBX, VNTR, DIS, HWM, BCS, SAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -59.38 to 13,473.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,315,679 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is +0.58 at $3.40, with 9,211,106 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GMDA is 8.469104; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.43 at $162.45, with 1,687,824 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.05 at $51.75, with 1,615,053 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.39 at $42.66, with 1,566,688 shares traded. This represents a 7.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is +1.59 at $5.80, with 1,435,411 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) is -1.77 at $16.95, with 1,082,499 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NKTX is 7.757576; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +0.27 at $4.19, with 976,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".



Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is +0.26 at $2.04, with 785,698 shares traded. VNTR's current last sale is 81.6% of the target price of $2.5.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.23 at $119.72, with 750,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is +0.18 at $35.00, with 594,487 shares traded.HWM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.29 per share, which represents a 22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Barclays PLC (BCS) is -0.1 at $7.54, with 579,213 shares traded.BCS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 56 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.26 at $3.07, with 450,960 shares traded.

