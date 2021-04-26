Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 26, 2021 : SEAH, MVIS, SQQQ, UXIN, AMC, AAPL, QQQ, NIO, SOS, AAL, SKLZ, RLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.52 to 13,928.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,089,071 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) is +0.62 at $10.40, with 3,553,675 shares traded.



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +2.47 at $20.44, with 2,943,612 shares traded.MVIS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.02 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $10.82, with 1,075,894 shares traded. This represents a 2.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uxin Limited (UXIN) is -0.13 at $2.02, with 823,506 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.54 at $10.70, with 817,642 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 267.5% of the target price of $4.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.16 at $134.48, with 746,294 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.99 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.57 at $338.85, with 739,240 shares traded. This represents a 61.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.85 at $41.93, with 737,130 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.13 at $4.46, with 733,696 shares traded.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.43 at $21.54, with 717,322 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.41. AAL's current last sale is 153.86% of the target price of $14.



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is -0.06 at $18.11, with 387,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKLZ is in the "buy range".



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.26 at $12.38, with 344,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RLX is in the "strong buy range".

