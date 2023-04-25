Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 25, 2023 : CSCO, FRC, TQQQ, SQQQ, INTC, INAB, BEKE, GOOGL, ABT, KO, MCD, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -46.26 to 12,923.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,956,198 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.39, with 3,233,309 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 86.16% of the target price of $55.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -3.36 at $12.64, with 3,009,569 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 11.29% of the target price of $112.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.28 at $26.43, with 2,500,113 shares traded. This represents a 64.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.33 at $31.26, with 2,388,615 shares traded. This represents a 7.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.14 at $29.52, with 2,266,312 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a 87 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) is -0.34 at $2.66, with 2,176,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INAB is in the "strong buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.34 at $16.12, with 2,155,589 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.27 at $105.70, with 1,503,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -0.53 at $109.87, with 1,151,994 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.11 at $64.06, with 989,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is +2.6 at $295.80, with 863,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.31. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.89 at $35.18, with 837,215 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.57.

