Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 25, 2022 : TWTR, NKTX, TQQQ, SQQQ, WFC, JPM, QQQ, NIO, AAPL, C, BRK/B, HBAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -77.97 to 13,278.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,446,941 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +2.31 at $51.24, with 7,244,554 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) is +4.92 at $12.69, with 5,171,473 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.9201 at $40.59, with 3,179,575 shares traded. This represents a 2.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.93 at $46.07, with 3,003,860 shares traded. This represents a 63.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.71 at $45.63, with 2,545,647 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -1.4348 at $125.38, with 1,954,718 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.78. JPM's current last sale is 73.75% of the target price of $170.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.25 at $323.15, with 1,704,274 shares traded. This represents a 2.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.48 at $16.70, with 1,515,689 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.321 at $160.47, with 1,425,530 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.51 at $50.72, with 1,318,258 shares traded. C's current last sale is 75.7% of the target price of $67.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK/B) is -4.01 at $331.55, with 1,207,460 shares traded.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.1399 at $13.62, with 939,315 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. HBAN's current last sale is 80.12% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.