Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 24, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, ZVSA, AI, AMZN, SOUN, FRC, KO, ANET, NIO, PHG

April 24, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.92 to 12,995.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 98,892,226 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $30.80, with 2,234,003 shares traded. This represents a 5.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $26.82, with 1,961,715 shares traded. This represents a 66.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.65 at $163.43, with 1,326,195 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 74.97% of the target price of $218.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is +0.41 at $2.08, with 812,412 shares traded.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -1.61 at $18.45, with 719,494 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 115.31% of the target price of $16.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.59 at $107.55, with 575,502 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.21 per share, which represents a 21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.18 at $2.61, with 551,666 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "strong buy range".

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.24 at $14.50, with 548,197 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 12.95% of the target price of $112.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +1.08 at $65.13, with 373,974 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is unchanged at $155.87, with 299,276 shares traded.ANET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.19 per share, which represents a 78 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0201 at $8.31, with 274,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is +2.51 at $21.54, with 228,345 shares traded. PHG's current last sale is 113.37% of the target price of $19.

