Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 23, 2021 : SYPR, INO, NIO, SKLZ, BP, SQQQ, SOS, SIRI, AAL, NKLA, SNAP, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 30.13 to 13,792.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 15,158,307 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) is +0.93 at $3.74, with 2,836,940 shares traded.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is -2.63 at $6.50, with 2,734,878 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INO is 8.825184; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.34 at $39.91, with 1,687,438 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is +1.21 at $17.78, with 1,558,862 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKLZ is in the "buy range".

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.04 at $24.38, with 1,051,052 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. BP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $11.15, with 837,664 shares traded. This represents a 5.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.11 at $4.03, with 779,440 shares traded.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $6.30, with 508,870 shares traded.SIRI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.18 at $20.25, with 505,816 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.24. AAL's current last sale is 144.64% of the target price of $14.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.66 at $12.43, with 472,950 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 44.39% of the target price of $28.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +2.67 at $59.72, with 306,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.0201 at $22.88, with 266,692 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 152.53% of the target price of $15.

