Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 22, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TWTR, QQQ, CRXT, RDBX, SNAP, CLF, AAPL, ABBV, NIO, GPS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 19.03 to 13,739.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,431,399 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.44 at $45.53, with 1,816,485 shares traded. This represents a 15.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.45 at $41.35, with 1,459,263 shares traded. This represents a 46.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.48 at $47.56, with 1,387,528 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.34 at $335.49, with 1,108,795 shares traded. This represents a 6.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is -0.12 at $2.19, with 992,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRXT is in the "buy range".



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +0.08 at $3.14, with 953,818 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.2586 at $29.68, with 919,873 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +2.14 at $31.72, with 822,052 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.47. Smarter Analyst Reports: Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.93 at $167.35, with 609,016 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.44 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -0.72 at $157.80, with 608,090 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.15. ABBV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 3.15 per share, which represents a 295 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.18 at $17.33, with 495,328 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is -2.24 at $12.05, with 323,142 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 70.88% of the target price of $17.

