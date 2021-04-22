Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 22, 2021 : SKLZ, T, FSR, HZAC, F, AAL, GSK, CLOU, SQQQ, FCEL, MVIS, CAN
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -1.48 to 13,933.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,309,729 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is +2.34 at $19.10, with 5,390,070 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKLZ is in the "buy range".
AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.99 at $31.10, with 2,904,967 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Fisker Inc. (FSR) is -1.55 at $13.60, with 1,659,202 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FSR is in the "buy range".
Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) is +0.3025 at $10.10, with 1,478,642 shares traded.
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.28 at $12.01, with 1,204,998 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.59 at $21.60, with 1,042,932 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.41. GlobeNewswire Reports: American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.38 at $37.87, with 1,040,465 shares traded.GSK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 97 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is +0.0033 at $26.75, with 800,300 shares traded. This represents a 63.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $10.85, with 639,453 shares traded. This represents a 2.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.39 at $9.68, with 578,029 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 96.8% of the target price of $10.
Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +0.925 at $13.42, with 538,396 shares traded.
Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.54 at $14.31, with 469,084 shares traded.
