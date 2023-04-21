Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 21, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, T, AAPL, AMZN, TSLL, NIO, WMT, FCX, UBS, CRM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -22.26 to 12,963.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,943,802 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.18 at $26.64, with 4,266,248 shares traded. This represents a 65.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.21 at $31.02, with 3,017,777 shares traded. This represents a 6.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.5501 at $164.54, with 2,594,037 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 74.79% of the target price of $220.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.18 at $17.83, with 1,366,898 shares traded. T's current last sale is 81.05% of the target price of $22.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.98 at $164.67, with 964,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.64 at $105.45, with 917,688 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.21 per share, which represents a 21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.12 at $8.94, with 887,818 shares traded. This represents a 92.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $8.32, with 464,232 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.38 at $150.59, with 376,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.06 at $41.30, with 273,899 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. Smarter Analyst Reports: Freeport-McMoRan Delivers Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Drop



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.24 at $20.12, with 253,094 shares traded.UBS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.54 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -0.74 at $196.77, with 252,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

