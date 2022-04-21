Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 21, 2022 : AAL, CRXT, RDBX, TQQQ, SQQQ, AAPL, T, ABT, CCL, NIO, RELX, ELAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 177.6 to 14,176.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,109,415 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.82 at $21.30, with 6,724,605 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is +0.34 at $2.42, with 4,857,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRXT is in the "buy range".

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +0.38 at $2.92, with 2,511,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.69 at $49.59, with 1,788,903 shares traded. This represents a 25.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.36 at $38.08, with 1,426,665 shares traded. This represents a 35.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.77 at $169.00, with 1,334,137 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.44 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.3188 at $19.75, with 1,189,738 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +1.06 at $123.70, with 963,164 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.65 at $20.27, with 655,401 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 92.14% of the target price of $22.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.35 at $18.50, with 635,814 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

RELX PLC (RELX) is +0.1 at $31.45, with 600,239 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RELX is in the "strong buy range".

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is +0.07 at $26.35, with 480,672 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 71.22% of the target price of $37.

