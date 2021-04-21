Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 21, 2021 : FUTU, SQQQ, WBT, SKLZ, AAL, FSR, QQQ, AAPL, SOS, CCL, NFLX, CNK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -59.59 to 13,749.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 9,768,497 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -4.73 at $131.51, with 1,196,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $11.24, with 1,053,692 shares traded. This represents a 6.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) is +3.32 at $18.95, with 740,177 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBT is in the "buy range".



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is +0.09 at $12.64, with 435,520 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SKLZ is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.3 at $20.07, with 421,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.41. AAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/22/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -4.35 per share, which represents a -265 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +0.358 at $13.29, with 420,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FSR is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.46 at $334.95, with 378,522 shares traded. This represents a 64.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.65 at $132.46, with 378,511 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.99 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.13 at $4.19, with 368,657 shares traded.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.03 at $25.75, with 343,885 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 85.83% of the target price of $30.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -50.85 at $498.72, with 314,515 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is +0.09 at $20.61, with 276,316 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNK is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.