Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 20, 2023 : TSLA, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLL, F, NOK, T, QQQ, NIO, RIVN, KO, FRC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -121.89 to 12,966.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,203,793 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -13.94 at $166.65, with 5,455,704 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 75.75% of the target price of $220.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.77 at $26.69, with 4,294,758 shares traded. This represents a 65.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.86 at $30.93, with 4,264,869 shares traded. This represents a 6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -1.19 at $9.14, with 2,207,788 shares traded. This represents a 96.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.37 at $11.85, with 1,124,625 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.64% of the target price of $14.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.33 at $4.29, with 898,482 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



AT&T Inc. (T) is -1.06 at $18.64, with 807,703 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.96 at $315.75, with 765,240 shares traded. This represents a 24.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $8.63, with 685,271 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.3985 at $12.42, with 614,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.13 at $63.55, with 533,338 shares traded.KO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.65 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -0.3403 at $13.80, with 348,369 shares traded.FRC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.72 per share, which represents a 200 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

