Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 20, 2022 : TQQQ, NFLX, SQQQ, QQQ, ALVR, TWTR, AAPL, DIS, NIO, NOK, DIDI, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 45.12 to 14,255.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,340,826 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.74 at $50.90, with 2,644,110 shares traded. This represents a 28.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -96.74 at $251.87, with 2,399,267 shares traded. NFLX's current last sale is 46.64% of the target price of $540.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.58 at $37.19, with 2,039,825 shares traded. This represents a 32.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.67 at $347.93, with 1,901,774 shares traded. This represents a 10.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) is +1.15 at $6.56, with 1,657,375 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALVR is 11.243005; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.62 at $46.78, with 729,969 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 83.54% of the target price of $56.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.66 at $169.06, with 658,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -6.73 at $125.17, with 456,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $19.75, with 411,645 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.09 at $5.29, with 405,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.02 at $2.04, with 334,767 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 13.08% of the target price of $15.6.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.13 at $13.04, with 296,839 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 74.51% of the target price of $17.5.

