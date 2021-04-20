Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 20, 2021 : FSR, SQQQ, CLOV, SOS, KSU, SPCE, CARR, AAL, QQQ, AAPL, TQQQ, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -37.53 to 13,870.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,104,089 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +1.2 at $13.57, with 1,368,303 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FSR is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $10.97, with 1,112,839 shares traded. This represents a 4.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.23 at $9.44, with 817,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.16 at $3.81, with 812,275 shares traded.



Kansas City Southern (KSU) is +40.85 at $297.25, with 779,124 shares traded. KSU's current last sale is 124.11% of the target price of $239.5.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -1.76 at $20.70, with 707,272 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 51.75% of the target price of $40.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $43.87, with 631,600 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARR is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.55 at $21.00, with 506,006 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.41. AAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/22/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -4.35 per share, which represents a -265 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.16 at $337.72, with 494,168 shares traded. This represents a 65.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $134.67, with 487,086 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.21 at $107.55, with 456,754 shares traded. This represents a 281.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $36.81, with 451,542 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 61.35% of the target price of $60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.