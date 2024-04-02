Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 2, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, IBIT, TSLL, TSLA, ANGH, CVS, NKE, MA, PLTR, SNOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -129.9 to 18,163.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,755,896 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1599 at $10.57, with 2,968,604 shares traded. This represents a 5.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.91 at $61.03, with 2,020,173 shares traded. This represents a 142.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $4.54, with 1,397,785 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.28% of the target price of $6.85.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -2.27 at $37.48, with 1,291,061 shares traded. This represents a 70.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2211 at $7.86, with 1,174,381 shares traded. This represents a 9.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.32 at $172.90, with 1,103,324 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $195.



Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is +0.15 at $2.10, with 1,054,609 shares traded.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -4.1 at $75.46, with 1,005,162 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.09 at $92.47, with 608,923 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is +0.23 at $478.63, with 529,702 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MA is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.38 at $22.48, with 509,668 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 112.4% of the target price of $20.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -1.52 at $159.00, with 347,615 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".

