Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 19, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLL, TSLA, RWOD, IBIT, NIO, TRTL, TSM, UL, PLTR, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -20.15 to 17,374.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,619,985 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $12.12, with 6,355,725 shares traded. This represents a 20.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.119 at $52.63, with 3,858,786 shares traded. This represents a 109.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.13 at $5.66, with 2,671,964 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.6798 at $148.25, with 2,576,787 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.35 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (RWOD) is +5.0234 at $13.02, with 2,071,128 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is +1.05 at $37.26, with 1,590,726 shares traded. This represents a 69.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.13 at $3.87, with 1,212,856 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 61.92% of the target price of $6.25.



TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (TRTL) is +0.05 at $10.85, with 755,500 shares traded.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -3.07 at $129.20, with 663,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Unilever PLC (UL) is +0.48 at $47.33, with 512,244 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.08 at $21.05, with 495,644 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 105.25% of the target price of $20.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.04 at $95.70, with 423,488 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

