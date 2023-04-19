Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 19, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, LUNR, T, DASH, FRC, NIO, QQQ, WAL, TSLL, AAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -106.47 to 12,985.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 82,538,302 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.68 at $30.70, with 4,571,924 shares traded. This represents a 5.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.63 at $26.89, with 4,108,988 shares traded. This represents a 67.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.185 at $179.13, with 2,358,328 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +2.4 at $12.80, with 1,972,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $19.79, with 1,490,155 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/20/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 77 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is -0.88 at $61.51, with 1,148,313 shares traded. DASH's current last sale is 77.86% of the target price of $79.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.4 at $12.98, with 829,696 shares traded.FRC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.72 per share, which represents a 200 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.28 at $9.19, with 765,368 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.37 at $316.49, with 736,752 shares traded. This represents a 24.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is +7.07 at $39.58, with 654,488 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAL is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.45 at $10.21, with 629,092 shares traded. This represents a 120.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is +0.75 at $127.40, with 551,475 shares traded. AAP's current last sale is 80.89% of the target price of $157.5.

