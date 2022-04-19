Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 19, 2022 : CASA, TQQQ, AXSM, SQQQ, QQQ, TWTR, ACC, NIO, DIDI, AAPL, ORCL, SHEL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 2.25 to 13,913.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,514,698 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) is -0.52 at $6.58, with 2,721,702 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CASA is 9.132821; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $47.22, with 1,799,611 shares traded. This represents a 19.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is +6.8 at $39.50, with 1,394,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AXSM is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $40.29, with 1,279,187 shares traded. This represents a 43.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.47 at $339.16, with 1,204,932 shares traded. This represents a 7.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $48.45, with 885,716 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 86.52% of the target price of $56.



American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) is +7.32 at $64.90, with 691,706 shares traded.ACC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 57 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.09 at $19.08, with 546,893 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.04 at $2.05, with 537,307 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 13.14% of the target price of $15.6.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.33 at $165.40, with 529,436 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.28 at $78.50, with 492,651 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 89.2% of the target price of $88.



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (SHEL) is +0.73 at $58.06, with 454,449 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHEL is in the "buy range".

