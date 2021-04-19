Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 19, 2021 : CLOV, CLNE, SQQQ, ANPC, KNL, NIO, ZNGA, SOS, PLTR, EBON, UMC, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -68.4 to 13,973.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,552,115 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.63 at $9.45, with 7,407,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is +2.71 at $13.85, with 1,756,463 shares traded. CLNE's current last sale is 98.93% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1399 at $10.70, with 1,271,035 shares traded. This represents a 1.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +1.05 at $6.05, with 1,254,794 shares traded. ANPC's current last sale is 75.63% of the target price of $8.



Knoll, Inc. (KNL) is +5.3204 at $22.55, with 940,538 shares traded. KNL's current last sale is 187.92% of the target price of $12.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $36.17, with 906,109 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 60.28% of the target price of $60.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.39 at $10.95, with 803,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.19 at $4.16, with 774,059 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.3 at $22.17, with 680,749 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 147.8% of the target price of $15.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is -0.22 at $4.60, with 535,064 shares traded.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.06 at $9.54, with 503,459 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.07 at $9.40, with 446,101 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 208.89% of the target price of $4.5.

