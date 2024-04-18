Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 18, 2024 : TSLL, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, TSM, AMD, UAL, KMI, LAC, T, NIO, SNOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 30.94 to 17,524.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,408,089 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.32 at $5.92, with 2,607,404 shares traded. This represents a -2.95% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $11.80, with 2,454,098 shares traded. This represents a 17.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.89 at $151.56, with 2,216,931 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.35 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.32 at $54.03, with 2,127,148 shares traded. This represents a 114.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -3.19 at $135.84, with 1,678,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.58 at $154.60, with 1,321,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is -0.08 at $48.66, with 1,138,728 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UAL is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.19 at $17.95, with 886,653 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 87.56% of the target price of $20.5.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is -1.78 at $4.85, with 748,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $16.14, with 632,615 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.53 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $3.91, with 473,408 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 60.15% of the target price of $6.5.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +0.65 at $149.45, with 448,246 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.