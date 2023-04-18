Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 18, 2023 : BLU, BAC, TQQQ, SQQQ, UBS, TSLA, PRST, BABA, ENVX, BBAI, GS, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 90.41 to 13,178.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 91,652,796 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is +7.13 at $14.39, with 32,283,500 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BLU is 13.389857; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.71 at $31.08, with 4,869,854 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5991 at $28.10, with 4,172,676 shares traded. This represents a 74.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.65 at $29.38, with 3,618,823 shares traded. This represents a .69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is +0.03 at $21.11, with 2,158,558 shares traded.UBS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.54 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.61 at $187.65, with 1,158,443 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Presto Automation, Inc. (PRST) is -0.76 at $2.86, with 1,125,338 shares traded. PRST's current last sale is 67.29% of the target price of $4.25.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.28 at $98.70, with 702,476 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 68.54% of the target price of $144.



Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is +0.19 at $13.76, with 690,872 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENVX is in the "strong buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.16 at $3.73, with 598,657 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 82.89% of the target price of $4.5.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) is -12.08 at $327.60, with 442,798 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $9.82, with 436,126 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

