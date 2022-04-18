Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 18, 2022 : CASA, TWTR, SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, BAC, AAPL, AMD, NIO, IONQ, BABA, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -368.9 to 13,848.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,176,779 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) is +1.43 at $5.32, with 3,530,348 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CASA is 9.132821; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +1.18 at $46.26, with 2,927,597 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 84.11% of the target price of $55.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.58 at $41.12, with 1,473,391 shares traded. This represents a 46.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.74 at $46.26, with 1,431,317 shares traded. This represents a 16.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.58 at $336.85, with 793,132 shares traded. This represents a 6.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.34 at $37.91, with 526,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.05 at $164.24, with 442,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.15 at $91.91, with 420,598 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.24 at $19.41, with 397,004 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.28 at $10.94, with 181,883 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.83 at $93.66, with 174,008 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.06 at $15.42, with 145,391 shares traded. F's current last sale is 79.08% of the target price of $19.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.