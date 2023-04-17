Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 17, 2023 : PRST, TQQQ, SQQQ, SCHW, GOOGL, RXDX, TSLA, XPEV, NIO, BAC, AQN, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -11.93 to 13,067.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,234,479 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Presto Automation, Inc. (PRST) is +1.19 at $2.58, with 8,200,218 shares traded. PRST's current last sale is 60.71% of the target price of $4.25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.03 at $27.50, with 2,202,264 shares traded. This represents a 70.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $30.02, with 1,838,460 shares traded. This represents a 2.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +1.23 at $52.00, with 1,562,757 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -4.18 at $104.69, with 1,378,350 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) is +79.54 at $193.55, with 1,304,069 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RXDX is 9.62168; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.05 at $187.05, with 1,100,188 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.18 at $11.10, with 884,229 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 90.61% of the target price of $12.25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3 at $9.57, with 876,604 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.39 at $29.91, with 681,736 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 80 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is +0.37 at $9.00, with 668,162 shares traded. AQN's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $9.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.09 at $5.21, with 446,504 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 289.44% of the target price of $1.8.

