Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 16, 2021 : EBON, AZN, SQQQ, SOS, MS, NIO, AMC, QQQ, COIN, AAPL, QS, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 30.39 to 14,056.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,723,164 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.21 at $4.43, with 1,925,233 shares traded.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.08 at $50.91, with 1,001,381 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AZN is 11.168093; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $10.54, with 941,036 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.14 at $4.39, with 806,350 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is -0.47 at $80.35, with 722,291 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.72. PR Newswire Reports: Laurel Street Receives Equity Investment from TruFund's Impact Developers Fund to Accelerate Growth

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1401 at $35.80, with 509,034 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 59.67% of the target price of $60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.13 at $10.03, with 467,761 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 222.89% of the target price of $4.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.68 at $342.29, with 443,538 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is +5.25 at $328.00, with 430,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COIN is in the "strong buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.28 at $134.78, with 422,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.35 at $36.20, with 329,677 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 69.62% of the target price of $52.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is unchanged at $23.15, with 292,521 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 154.33% of the target price of $15.

