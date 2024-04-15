News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 15, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, MRNS, IBIT, MPW, TSLL, TSLA, PFE, NIO, BAC, MDT, PLTR

April 15, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 135.21 to 18,138.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,758,280 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2112 at $10.68, with 3,685,570 shares traded. This represents a 6.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.18 at $59.90, with 2,964,489 shares traded. This represents a 137.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) is -5.3101 at $2.21, with 2,287,973 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MRNS is 8.145883; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -0.45 at $37.69, with 1,619,742 shares traded. This represents a 71.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is +0.84 at $4.83, with 1,571,769 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 113.65% of the target price of $4.25.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.19 at $7.40, with 1,541,981 shares traded. This represents a 10.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.23 at $168.82, with 1,486,086 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 89.32% of the target price of $189.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.13 at $25.99, with 1,096,094 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.97% of the target price of $32.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $4.19, with 1,046,973 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.31 at $36.10, with 912,610 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/16/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 94 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Medtronic plc (MDT) is +0.1 at $80.23, with 667,962 shares traded. MDT's current last sale is 84.45% of the target price of $95.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.04 at $22.63, with 510,777 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 113.15% of the target price of $20.

