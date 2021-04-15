Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 15, 2021 : PPD, GSK, SQQQ, INO, COIN, BAC, NRZ, DEH, PLTR, C, AAPL, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 118.99 to 13,922.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,165,491 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



PPD, Inc. (PPD) is +2.67 at $45.67, with 4,286,411 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is +1.96 at $38.09, with 2,502,860 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 83.71% of the target price of $45.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.29 at $10.82, with 1,303,075 shares traded. This represents a 1.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +1.5 at $10.34, with 1,301,317 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INO is 8.825184; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is +22.52 at $350.80, with 1,290,972 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.4922 at $40.37, with 1,030,676 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. Business Wire Reports: Bank of America Announces Investments in 40 Private Funds Focused on Minority Entrepreneurs for Approximately $150 Million



New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is -0.1 at $10.29, with 911,701 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NRZ is in the "buy range".



D8 Holdings Corp. (DEH) is +0.41 at $10.39, with 802,244 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.52 at $24.22, with 674,708 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 161.47% of the target price of $15.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +2.24 at $75.15, with 611,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.56. Business Wire Reports: Citi Hires Black-Owned Firms Exclusively to Distribute $2.5 Billion Bond Issuance in Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.47 at $133.50, with 607,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.86 at $339.37, with 475,311 shares traded. This represents a 66.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.

